Assam: Solar-powered pump sets with 85% subsidy

The State Agriculture Department has a scheme to provide solar-powered pump sets to farmers. The scheme has an 85 percent subsidy. The applicants should have at least 15 bighas of arable land in one plot with land records. In the case of lands under the occupation of farmers, the applicants should have possession certificates (jamabandi) or certificates from mouzadars, gaoburhas, etc.

In the case of farmers in forest villages, the applicants should produce no-objection certificates from the Forest Department. For details, willing farmers can contact district agriculture officers, executive engineers (agriculture), sub-divisional agriculture officers, assistant executive engineers (agriculture), agriculture development officers, agriculture extension officers, and others.

Also Read: Assam: Farmers welcome installation of solar fencing to prevents crop damage by elephants