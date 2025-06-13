Assam: Sonal Mansingh Receives Srimanta Sankardev Award 2023

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government gave away the Srimanta Sankardev Award 2023 to internationally acclaimed classical dancer and guru in Bharat Natyam and Odissi Dr Sonal Mansingh here today. Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya gave away the prestigious award.

Receiving the award, the dance guru said, "Awards are of many kinds, but some of them are special. I cannot contain my joy and gratitude for receiving this award. Srimanta Sankardev's borgeets, the xatriya dance, the ankiya nat, and the songs and dances of Assam have their influence on me. I appeal to the Assam Chief Minister to entrust me with jobs if that may prove me to be worthy for Assam."

She said, "I've been coming to Assam since 1980. I visited various places, including Majuli, in the state. As and when we visit a naamghar, a creation of Srimanta Sankardev, we remain spellbound in a godly ambiance that transcends all barriers. There is much to do with Borgeet and Xatriya dance. The government needs to come forward towards that direction. Dances of India need to be promoted without compromising their core values or their very essence."

On Xatriya dance, she said, "I feel proud to contribute something to its elevation as a classical dance form of India. When Dr Bhupen Hazarika became the chairman of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, he asked me to see all aspects of the credentials of the Xatria dance to be declared a classical dance form. I made a thoughtful inroad into Xatriya dance and found a lot of virtues in it to be a classical dance form. And last, the Xatriya dance received the status of a classical dance form."

She further said, "Mekhela Sador is one of my favourite attires. In 90 per cent of my functions, I like to be clad in a Mehkela sador. When I was an MP, I did teach many women MPs the art of wearing the Mekhela Sador."

The Hon'ble President of India, Draupadi Murmu, who was supposed to present at the function but could not, sent a congratulatory message to the dance guru. The message was read out at the function.

In his address, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described Dr Sonal Mansingh as a guardian of Indian classical traditions who has equally honoured her social responsibilities. Praising the significance of the award, Sonowal added, "To present this honour to Dr Sonal Mansingh, whose art has consistently reflected depth, discipline and compassion, is to affirm the value of Sankardeva in our contemporary cultural landscape."

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this national award instituted in 1986 in the name of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev recognises extraordinary contributions by Indians in various fields. "It's a matter of immense pride for the people of Assam to present the prestigious award to a legendary figure in the realm of Indian classical dance. Her unparalleled dedication to preserving and promoting Indian classical dances has enriched the cultural heritage of our nation, and her contributions as a cultural ambassador are truly commendable. Dr Mansingh pioneered classical dance addressing social justice, women's enrichment and ecological imbalance."

Describing Srimanta Sankardev as a spiritual luminary and cultural reformer who transcended regional boundaries to become a national symbol of unity, harmony and inclusiveness, Governor Acharya lauded the efforts of the state government in preserving and promoting the legacy of Srimanta Sankardev through initiatives like the development of Bhatadrava Than, Patbausi Satra, Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, and the institution of the Srimanta Sankardev Chair in various universities across the state and the country.

The programme was attended by Minister of Culture Bimal Borah and Padma Bhushan Jatin Goswami, along with a host of other dignitaries.

