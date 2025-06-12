Minister Bimal Borah reviews industrial proposals under Advantage Assam 2.0

GUWAHATI: A high-level review meeting on the industrial proposals under Advantage Assam 2.0 was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Assam Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Borah at Janata Bhawan. The meeting focused on proposals signed through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for setting up industries in the state.

Key aspects such as technical viability, productivity, suitability of industrial locations, land allotment, infrastructure development, power supply, government-provided incentives, and employment generation were thoroughly examined during the discussion.

Senior officials from the Industries Department, including Special Secretary Rakesh Agarwala, Secretary Dr. Lakshmanan S., Indira Kalita, Commissioner Oinam Charan Kumar Singh, and Manvendra Pratap Singh, Managing Director of Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC), were present, along with other senior functionaries.

The meeting emphasized the importance of timely and effective implementation of the proposals under Advantage Assam 2.0. It was noted that the successful execution of these projects could significantly contribute to Assam's industrial growth and generate long-term employment opportunities, thereby accelerating the state's economic development.

Minister Borah directed officials to remain proactive in the process and stressed the need for regular review meetings to ensure progress on the proposals, stated a press release.

