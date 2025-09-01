UDISE+: Assam Sees Big Gains in School Dropouts, Retention, and Enrolment

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The latest UDISE+ (Unified District Information System for Education) report for 2024-25, released by the Union Ministry of Education, indicated substantial improvements across key indicators, including reduced dropout rates, enhanced transition rates, and increased retention with a boost to the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in Assam.

In his X handle, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu wrote that Assam has seen a notable decrease in dropout rates across all levels:Lower Primary (LP): Down from 6.2% to 3.8%; Upper Primary (UP): Decreased from 8.2% to 5.0%, and Secondary (Sec): Significantly reduced from 25.1% to 17.5%.

In transition rate, the state has shown better student progression between educational stages: LP to UP—improved from 85.0% to 90.3%; UP to secondary rose from 82.6% to 87.3%; and secondary to higher secondary from 52.5% to 61.4%. In retention rate, the minister said that more students are staying in school, as evidenced by the rising retention rates – LP (I-V): up from 77.1% to 78.9%; elementary (I-VIII): increased from 65.0% to 69.1%; secondary (I-X): grew from 46.3% to 51.1%; higher secondary (I-XII): improved from 24.4% to 28.1%.

In GER, the minister said that the overall enrolment ratio has also seen positive growth – the secondary level rose from 76.7% to 79.6%, and the higher secondary level increased from 37.6% to 43.5%.

