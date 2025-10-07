Assam: State Cabinet discusses SIT report on MP’s Pakistan links

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state cabinet today held a preliminary discussion on the SIT report into links of an Assam MP with Pakistan. A few days back, the SIT formed for the purpose submitted its report to the state government. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a discussion was held on the SIT's report, but this is not the right time for disclosing the contents to the public due to the atmosphere regarding Zubeen's death prevailing in the state. He said, "The government will disclose the contents of the report very soon in front of the state and national media. As the MP is the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, the entire country should know the facts. We will make public a gist of the report, not in its entirety, as it contains the statements of many people. But it is a very damaging and damning report."

