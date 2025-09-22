Assam Cabinet takes Key Decisions

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today chaired a cabinet meeting of his Council of Ministers at Lok Sewa Bhawan and took several decisions.

As per the decisions, the State Cabinet has approved the administrative approval for the establishment of the 10th AP Battalion at Sonapur, Assam (Phase I), amounting to Rs 260 crore.

The State Cabinet also approved the operation of the project “Jyoti Bishnu Prekhyagriha” – the 5000-seating capacity auditorium at Guwahati – to be entrusted to the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Society, Panjabari, Guwahati.

Moreover, the State Cabinet has approved the enhancement of remuneration, leave entitlements and adoption of an annual appraisal format for 65 Science and Mathematics Facilitators engaged through the Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council. The science and mathematics facilitators are granted monthly remuneration of Rs. 34,800.00 per month + 12.7% CPF. They will also be entitled to a 5 per cent annual increment (subject to the assessment in the annual appraisal report) and also considered for entitlement of casual and maternity leave. The incumbents are entitled to the benefits of Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY).

The State Cabinet has also approved the setting up of question paper(s) for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination to be conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) in bilingual mode, i.e., in both English and Assamese languages, with a view to achieving uniformity in the examination and removing the language barrier for candidates, especially those from rural and vernacular backgrounds. It is to be mentioned that the APSC Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination is already conducted in bilingual mode, i.e., English and Assamese languages. However, the questions under the ‘Comprehension’ part of the General Studies Paper-II will be set only in English.

The Cabinet has decided to provide a 20 per cent bonus to the tea garden workers under the Assam Tea Corporation on the occasion of Durga Puja.

