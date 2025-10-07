Assam: State cabinet takes major decisions

¦ Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for state government employees

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The State Cabinet on Monday has approved the introduction of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) as an option under the National Pension System for the employees of the Government of Assam who are covered under NPS. This is one of the major decisions, among others, taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today.

Among the other decisions are the construction of an elevated corridor in Silchar town, the approval of Rs 4,287 crore for the health sector, an easier admission process for medical colleges, and others.

The State Cabinet has approved the introduction of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) as an option under the National Pension System for the employees of the Government of Assam who are covered under NPS. This scheme will benefit employees in terms of old-age security and will not be dependent on the returns of the market. Employees have been given a period of one year to decide whether they will remain under the UPS or NPS system.

The Cabinet approved the Assam State Territory Healthcare Augmentation Project worth Rs 4,287 crore, under which the existing GMCH campus will be constructed anew. The CM stated that this will be one of the best medical campuses in the country. The campus will also include the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences and other institutes. 80% of the funds for the project will come from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as a loan, while the state government will bear the remaining 20% of the cost.

The State Cabinet has also approved the amendments to the Medical Colleges and Dental Colleges of Assam (Regulation of Admission into 1st Year MBBS/BDS Courses) Rules, 2017 (as amended up to 2025). Amendment of Rule 3(1): Insertion of a new provision allowing candidates who are permanent residents of Assam but studied outside Assam to be eligible for admission under the state quota, provided their last three generations are permanent residents of Assam.

The Moran Community of Arunachal Pradesh will be eligible for MBBS and BDS admission in Assam under the state quota. The Moran Community living in Arunachal Pradesh will be treated at par with the Moran Community living in Assam from the session 2026 for admission into MBBS/BDS courses in Assam.

The cabinet decided that women teachers working in the South Salmara, Dhubri and Sar areas for a period of five years will be transferred to their home districts or the nearest place to their home district.

In another major decision, the State Cabinet accorded approval to the Financial Sanction Proposal of Rs. 130 crore for procurement of bicycles to be distributed among 3,11,614 students studying in Class IX of the schools under the Government of Assam.

The State Cabinet has approved granting of the minimum pay scale to 1,231 muster roll, casual and fixed pay workers. Enhancement of the fixed pay equivalent to helper allowance at the rate of Rs 16,400/- to 99 fixed pay Grade-IV employees engaged under the General Administration Department, with prospective effect.

The State Cabinet has approved the inclusion of 10,186 community cadres of the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) (including BTR districts) of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department as beneficiaries under the Orunodoi 3.0 Scheme to be disbursed from October 7, 2025.

The Assam Government will pay Rs 5 Lakh to the Next of Kin (NoK) of the nine persons who had died in an accident in Tamil Nadu as financial support from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, in addition to the compensation which the families will receive from the company where they were working.

To reduce traffic congestion in Silchar town, the State Cabinet has accorded the administrative approval for a project 'Construction of Elevated Corridor on NH-306 Section from Trunk Road near Capital Point to Rangirkhari Point in Silchar, Assam (Phase-I) under SOPD-G for the year 2025-26', for an amount of Rs. 564.50 crore, of which Rs. 100 crore will be earmarked for land acquisition. The total length of the flyover shall be 3.5 km. The elevated road project will provide uninterrupted, safe, and efficient movement through the heart of Silchar town, reduce travel time for commuters, and contribute significantly to the reduction of vehicular emissions, thereby supporting cleaner and greener urban mobility.

