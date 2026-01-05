Assam: State collects highest-ever GST of Rs 14,104 crore in 2025-26

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Commissionerate of State GST in Assam realized the highest ever GST in 2025-26, making it among the top 10 states of India in GST revenue growth.

The Commissionerate made a total GST collection of Rs. 14,104 crore in 2025-26, with a combined (GST and non-GST) collection of Rs 20,440.02.

According to sources, the Commissionerate recorded a GST growth of 22%, a non-GST growth of 6%, and an overall growth of 17% in 2025-26. The reasons for growth are stated to be proactive leadership of the Commissioner of Taxes, expansion of the new tax base, extensive vigilance activities, a dedicated unit of enforcement, and a dedicated wing for data analytics, among others.

The Commissionerate stated that it detected 370 fake taxpayers in 2025 while adding that there are more major taxpayers on the radar who are evading tax.

The sources also revealed that the total number of inspection, search, and seizure cases was 131, with a total of 5 arrests made. The total number of FIRs filed against taxpayers registered in other states was 70, with 1 case forwarded to ED. The highest realization of tax on the spot was Rs 8.20 crore, sources added.

