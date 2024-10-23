Assam: State Election Commission Published Draft Roll for Panchayat Poll in State

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Election Commission (ASEC) published the draft electoral roll today for the forthcoming panchayat poll in the state. According to the draft roll, the total electors in panchayat areas in the state are 1,80,64,628—90,85,772 males, 89,78,451 females, and 405 others.

According to the state election commission, the state has 420 ZPCs (Zila Parishad Constituencies), 185 APs (Anchalik Panchayats), 2195 GPs (Gaon Panchayats), and 21,893 GP wards in 40 districts and co-districts.

The state has 21,893 polling stations in panchayat areas at present.

According to the press communiqué of the Assam State Election Commission, the draft electoral rolls for 2024 have been prepared on the basis of the pre-delimitation areas and boundaries of the Panchayati Raj Institutions. However, the final electoral roll will be based on the new delimitation of the Panchayati Raj Institutions as notified by the state government.

This year, the Assam State Election Commission took the initiative to update the final panchayat polls, which were published on September 29, 2023, with the new additional voters and deleted voters by carefully comparing them with the Legislative Assembly electoral rolls published on August 2, 2024, using the Online Electoral Roll Management System (OERMS) developed by the NIC (National Informatics Centre). The digital electoral roll enhances transparency, accessibility, and purity.

For error-free and smooth preparation of the draft electoral rolls, the Commission conducted district- and co-district-level training of the officials concerned through video conferencing and direct training by the District Informatics Centres of NIC. A dedicated team of IT professionals at the Assam State Election Commission has continuously toiled for the past few months to ensure that the electoral roll preparation process is carried out smoothly.

The Draft Photo Electoral Rolls for the ensuing Panchayat elections have been published today for the 40 districts and co-districts of the state, excluding Sixth Schedule and Municipal areas.

The public can view the draft electoral rolls at the website of the Assam State Election Commission, viz., https://ermssec.assam.gov.in, either through their EPIC number already allotted by the Election Commission of India or by downloading the draft roll of their polling stations from the citizen corner on the website.

Also Read: Asom Gana Parishad gears up for bye-poll, panchayat poll