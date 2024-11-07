Assam: State Government declares Public Holiday on November 13, 2024 for Bye-poll

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The state government has declared a public holiday on November 13, 2024, on account of the bye-election in five legislative constituencies, following a direction from the Election Commission of India (ECI). The constituencies are Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri. In this regard, the General Administration Department (GAD) announced that all government and non-government offices, PRIs, local urban bodies, educational institutions, businesses, and commercial establishments, including banks, tea gardens, industries, etc., within the specified jurisdiction of Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri constituencies, will remain closed under the N.I. Act, 1881.

