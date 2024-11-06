Assam: State Government Suspends Five ACS Officers

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has suspended as many as five ACS (Assam Civil Service) officers for not joining their new places of posting, which, the government feels, is a violation of a government order, destroying the office decorum, and failing to act in the public interest.

According to an official notification issued by the Personnel Department, Assam, the five ACS officers are Jintu Sarma, Parishmita Dehingia, Kongkan Jyoti Saikia, Kabyashree Dihingia, and Saroj Kumar Deka.

Jonai assistant commissioner Jintu Sarma was transferred and posted as Majuli Election Officer, Bokakhat election officer Parishmita Dehingia was transferred and posted as Sivasagar election officer, Tinsukia election officer Kongkan Jyoti Saikia was transferred and posted as Barpeta election officer, and Baksa election officer Kabyashree Dihingia was transferred and posted as Dima Hasao election officer, all on September 25, 2024. Likewise, Parbhatjhora assistant commissioner Saroj Kumar Deka was placed under the disposal of the Election Department for posting him as an election officer in an order issued on September 17, 2024.

However, these five ACS officers refused to join at their respective new places of posting. This led the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, to inform the Personnel Department that none of these five ACS officers had joined their new places of posting, disobeying the government order.

The Personnel Department examined the entire matter and placed all these five ACS officers under suspension from their services under Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964, with immediate effect in the interest of public service.

Government rule stipulates that all transfer and posting orders must be given effect within a week of receipt of the orders, and representations against transfer orders will be entertained only after compliance with the government orders.

