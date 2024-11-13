Assam: State Home Department Reshuffle SP and ASP

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Home Department, Assam, transferred and posted Charaideo SP Hiranya Kr. Barman as CID SP (White Collar Crime), Guwahati. The department transferred and posted 4th Assam Commando Battalion Commandant (operations) Surjeet Singh Panesar as Charaideo SP. Additional SP (CID) Dr. Bidyut Das Boro has been transferred and posted as Commandant of the 4th Assam Commando Battalion.

Additional SP of Vigilance and Anti-corruption Anirban Sarma has been transferred and posted as Additional DCP, border. Deputy Commandant of 5th Assam Commando Battalion Tilak Das has been transferred and posted as Additional SP of Dibrugarh. Karimganj Additional SP Pratap Das has been transferred and posted as Additional SP of South Salmara.

Also Read: Assam: Reshuffle of Administrative Officers in State