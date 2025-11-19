Assam State Housing Board's Rental Housing Project Commences in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: The Assam State Housing Board embarked on a major redevelopment initiative in Dibrugarh, with the laying of foundation stones and the ‘bhumi pujan’ of its new rental housing for government officers and staff.
The function was attended by Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, Dibrugarh MLA and Minister Prasanta Phukan, Assam State Housing Board Chairman Pulak Gohain, as well as the Vice-Chairman Subhash Dutta, among other officials.
As part of the project, the existing old government quarters at Pub Milan Nagar will be demolished to give way to a modern three-storey residential structure. The newly designed building will feature 12 well-planned 2BHK flats exclusively for government officers and employees under the Assam State Housing Board’s rental housing scheme.
According to the officials, the redevelopment is being carried out because of the emerging requirement for better residential facilities for government employees in Dibrugarh. The redevelopment project, which is projected to cost around ₹3.5 crores, will definitely uplift the housing infrastructure with improved living conditions.
Authorities said the new building has better amenities, improved safety, and upgraded construction standards to cater to contemporary needs.
Now that the foundation stone has been laid, the actual construction works are foreseen to start anytime soon, marking the genesis of the entire housing transformation project. The initiative aims to offer government personnel in the district secure, comfortable, and affordable housing.