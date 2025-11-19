Assam State Housing Board's Rental Housing Project Commences in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: The Assam State Housing Board embarked on a major redevelopment initiative in Dibrugarh, with the laying of foundation stones and the ‘bhumi pujan’ of its new rental housing for government officers and staff.

The function was attended by Public Health Engineering Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, Dibrugarh MLA and Minister Prasanta Phukan, Assam State Housing Board Chairman Pulak Gohain, as well as the Vice-Chairman Subhash Dutta, among other officials.