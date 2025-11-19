Two Arrested in Assam Tourism Recruitment Scam as CM Vigilance Widens Investigation

Guwahati: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell has intensified its investigation into the decade-old Assam Tourism Department recruitment scam, arresting two more accused on Tuesday night. The arrested individuals, identified as Ananya Borthakur and Pranjal Bora, were allegedly among those who secured government jobs through fraudulent means during the 2010–2012 period.

Officials stated that the suspected irregularities took place when senior Congress leader Rakibul Hussain served as the Tourism Minister. During those years, several appointments were allegedly made by bypassing the prescribed recruitment rules, essential eligibility criteria and mandatory educational qualifications. According to the Vigilance Cell, many candidates selected for key positions did not meet the required qualifications, raising serious questions about the fairness and transparency of the recruitment procedure.

Borthakur, who was posted in Delhi, and Bora, who was serving in Nagaon, were taken into custody after investigators confirmed their involvement in manipulating documents and securing appointments through illegal practices. Their arrests came after a case was earlier registered by the CM Vigilance under Sections 13 and 25, following a preliminary probe that exposed widespread discrepancies and possible criminal conspiracy.

The current investigation has revealed that a total of eight individuals are suspected to have benefited from the irregular recruitment. Apart from Borthakur and Bora, the others under the scanner include Hiran Kumar Saikia, Saymeen Mannan, Mehjubin Begum, Gautam Gogoi, Madhab Das and Nayanmoni Pamegam.

Officials said that the arrests mark a significant step in uncovering the extent of corruption involved in the recruitment process. The Vigilance Cell is examining appointment records, qualification documents and departmental correspondence from the period to identify all officials and candidates linked to the alleged scam. Further arrests and departmental action are expected as the investigation progresses.