IMD Forecasts Rainfall Alert in Assam Till Sept 2, Raising Flood Concerns in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a continued rainfall alert across Assam and several northeastern states until September 2. In the coming days, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to witness light to moderate showers, with isolated heavy spells. The IMD has warned of possible localised flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas, urging residents in flood-prone districts of Assam to remain cautious.

According to the IMD, the ongoing monsoon activity is driven by a monsoon trough extending from northwest India to the northeast Bay of Bengal, along with a weakened cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam. These factors are expected to sustain the wet spell across the region.