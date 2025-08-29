IMD Forecasts Rainfall Alert in Assam Till Sept 2, Raising Flood Concerns in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a continued rainfall alert across Assam and several northeastern states until September 2. In the coming days, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to witness light to moderate showers, with isolated heavy spells. The IMD has warned of possible localised flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas, urging residents in flood-prone districts of Assam to remain cautious.
According to the IMD, the ongoing monsoon activity is driven by a monsoon trough extending from northwest India to the northeast Bay of Bengal, along with a weakened cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam. These factors are expected to sustain the wet spell across the region.
Widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers is likely in Dhemaji, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, and Hailakandi. Guwahati may face intermittent showers, risking artificial flooding in low-lying areas such as Anil Nagar, Hatigaon, and Rukminigaon. Temperatures may remain 3–5°C above normal, adding to hot and humid conditions.
The artificial flood crisis has reignited concerns raised earlier by the Gauhati High Court, which in August 2023 criticised the state government for failing to resolve Guwahati’s chronic waterlogging problem.
In June this year, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah had announced a mix of immediate and long-term mitigation measures, including the use of plastic flood barriers, eco-blocks, and dredging of local rivers. However, progress on these measures has remained limited.