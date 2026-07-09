Assam State School Education Board streamlines HS affiliation with unified registration system

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division II, has introduced a major reform in the affiliation process for Higher Secondary institutions across the state.

ASSEB has issued a notification regarding the reform. Under the new system, ASSEB has abolished the long-standing practice of granting separate academic permission for commencing Higher Secondary (HS) First Year classes and subsequently issuing another for HS Second Year classes.

According to the notification, all institutions that had previously received academic permission to start HS First Year classes under the earlier system will now be deemed to have academic permission for HS Second Year classes as well. These institutions will automatically be treated as provisionally registered and affiliated with ASSEB, Division-II.

The Board further stated that provisional registration will be upgraded to permanent registration within one year, provided no adverse reports are received against the institution during the period.

ASSEB said the decision has been taken to ensure administrative uniformity and protect the academic interests of both institutions and students following the constitution of ASSEB, Division-II and the implementation of the revised Affiliation Regulations.

The recognition status of all eligible institutions will be updated in the Board's official databases, including the DARPAN Portal and the Registration Portal, the notification added.

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