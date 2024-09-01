Assam: State Tea Production Falls in July

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Tea production in July this year has declined in Assam and the country as a whole when compared to July 2023. The quantity of tea produced in Assam declined by 14.34 million kg, while the decline in the country was 24.69 million kg.

Statistics released on Friday by the Tea Board of India in a report titled 'estimated production in July 2024' have established this decline in tea production. According to the report, Assam produced 78.30 million kg in July 2024. Of this, 42.98 million kg was produced by big growers, and 35.32 million kg was produced by small growers in the state. Compared to this, Assam produced 92.70 million kg in July 2023. So, the decline in production has been estimated at 14.4 million kg.

In July 2024, the country as a whole produced 146.84 million kg of tea. Of this, 68.93 million kg was produced by big growers, and the remaining 77.91 million kg was produced by small growers. In July 2023, the country produced 171.53 million kg of tea as a whole, of which 84.24 million kg came from big growers while 87.29 million kg was produced by small growers.

The report also revealed the category-wise tea production figures for July 2024, according to which CTC tea accounted for 130.63 million kg, Orthodox tea for 13.89 million kg, and Green tea for 2.32 million kg of the total production. The figures for July 2024 are provisional and subject to change, as the Tea Board mentions in the report.

The Tea Board also stated that Assam produced a total of 266.46 million kg of tea from January to July 2024. Of the total production of tea in Assam till July this year, the contribution of big growers was 137.28 million kg, and small growers accounted for 129.18 million kg of tea. In comparison, the country as a whole produced 552.83 million kg of tea during the same period, which establishes that Assam produced nearly 50% of the country's tea.

