Assam tea production increases in June 2024

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The production of tea in Assam surged in June 2024, surpassing the production in the corresponding month in 2023.

According to the Tea Board of India's estimated tea production for June 2024, Assam produced 73.48 million kg, compared to 66.51 million kg in June 2023. The Tea Board of India published these statistics on July 31, 2024. These statistics reflect an increased production of 6.97 million kg of tea in June 2024, compared to June 2023.

According to the Tea Board of India, big growers produced 38.32 million kg of tea and small growers produced 35.16 million kg in the state in June 2024.

According to the statistics of the Tea Board of India, in June this year, the country as a whole produced 142.39 million kg of tea: 66.65 million kg by big growers and 75.74 million kg by small growers.

