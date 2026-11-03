Assam: STF Busts Financial Fraud Syndicate, Arrests Six with Suspected Pakistan Links

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF), Assam busted a major organised financial fraud syndicate in the state and arrested six persons with suspected links to Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIO) from parts of the city.

Acting on intelligence inputs received from central agencies, including Military Intelligence (MI), Gajraj Corps, Tezpur, regarding an organised financial fraud racket operating through mule bank accounts with suspected links to PIOs, the STF registered a case and initiated an investigation. The complaint in this regard was lodged at STF Police Station by Sonitpur Police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that an SBI bank account belonging to one Marjina Begum of Ganesh Nagar, Guwahati had received credits amounting to lakhs of rupees within just 47 days, between 22 June and 5 August 2026. It was further observed that the amounts credited to the account were withdrawn almost immediately after each deposit, indicating a suspicious pattern of financial transactions.

Further investigation revealed the alleged involvement of Mofijul Haque (22 years) and Himangshu Das (19 years), both residents of Bamunimaidan, Guwahati, in suspicious financial transactions linked to Marjina's account. Preliminary findings also indicated a suspected connection with a PIO.

Accordingly, the STF launched an operation on October 28 and arrested all the three persons. Mobile phones and incriminating documents were recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, Mofijul and Himangshu disclosed names of several other persons allegedly associated with the racket. Thereafter, the STF arrested three more persons.

While Rakib Hussain (34 years) was arrested on October 29 from his residence at Ganesh Nagar in Guwahati, two more persons - Iftar Hussain (25 years) from Uzanbazar and Arman Azuz Hoque (20 years) from Ananda Nagar, both in Guwahati - were arrested on October 30.

The STF claimed to have recovered and seized mobile phones, laptops, electronic gadgets, bank passbooks, ATM cards and various incriminating documents from the accused persons.

Investigation conducted so far indicates that the organised financial fraud syndicate has allegedly been operating across different parts of the country for approximately two years, using multiple mule bank accounts to facilitate fraudulent financial transactions.

The STF said preliminary findings further suggest that the racket has allegedly defrauded victims of several crores of rupees, while its suspected mastermind is believed to be coordinating and controlling the activities of other members from outside Assam.

Guwahati City Police assisted the STF in conducting the operations.

The STF said it is continuing its investigation to identify and apprehend the remaining members of the syndicate, trace the flow of fraudulent funds, identify additional mule bank accounts, dismantle the organised financial fraud network and ascertain the nature and extent of any involvement of PIO or other anti-national elements in the suspected nexus.

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