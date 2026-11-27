Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Special Task Force (STF), Assam, in coordination with Bihar Police, arrested Ankesh Kumar alias Chotu Singh (21), one of the alleged Bihar-based masterminds behind a financial cyber fraud network involving transactions worth thousands of crores of rupees, from Motihari, Bihar, on November 23, 2026.

The Assam STF team had to camp in Bihar for several days to apprehend the elusive accused, who was subsequently brought to Guwahati on transit remand. Five mobile phones, four ATM cards and incriminating documents were seized from his possession. With six earlier arrests in Guwahati in October 2026, the total number of arrests in the STF PS case (10/2026) has risen to seven.