Assam still faces 193-cr annual egg shortfall despite rising production

Staff Reporter

Guwahati, Oct 4: Though there has been a spike in egg production in Assam over the past few years, there is still a substantial shortfall in egg availability annually.

The state’s egg production has increased steadily over the past three years, while the gap between availability and requirement has also narrowed significantly, according to government data.

The state’s egg availability rose from 56 crore eggs in 2022-23 to 98 crore eggs in 2025-26 (provisional), an increase of nearly 75 per cent during the period.

At the same time, the estimated annual egg requirement stood at 291 crore eggs in 2025-26, leaving a shortfall of 193 crore eggs.

The data shows that the egg deficit has declined substantially from 580.8 crore eggs in 2022-23 to 223.5 crore in 2023-24, 208.8 crore in 2024-25, and 193 crore in 2025-26.

Egg availability has increased from 62.2 crore in 2023-24 to 79.5 crore in 2024-25, before reaching 98 crore in 2025-26.

Despite the improvement in production, the figures indicate that Assam is currently able to meet only around one-third of its estimated egg requirement, with a substantial gap still remaining between local availability and consumption needs.

As a result, the state is still heavily dependent on other states to meet its egg requirement.

Talking to The Sentinel, a leading egg distributor disclosed that Assam consumes approximately 80 lakh eggs daily but produces only around 27-30 lakh.

To meet the shortfall, around 50 lakh eggs are imported each day from states like Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, etc.

In Guwahati alone, five to six trucks carrying 18-20 lakh eggs arrive daily.

The issue of egg shortfall in Assan is crucial both from the standpoint of economy and food security.

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