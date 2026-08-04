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Guwahati: Egg-Laden Vehicle Meets with Accident in Betkuchi

The impact of the crash damaged several cartons of eggs being transported in the vehicle
Accident
Guwahati: Egg-Laden Vehicle Meets with Accident in Betkuchi
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Guwahati: Today, a  vehicle transporting eggs met with an accident on the Betkuchi stretch of the national highway in Guwahati, causing significant damage to its cargo.

As per preliminary information, the vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01RC 4252, was travelling from Jalukbari towards Khanapara when the accident occurred. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be known.

The impact of the crash damaged several cartons of eggs being transported in the vehicle, resulting in considerable losses. Photographs from the scene showed broken eggs scattered across the road  after the accident.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported. Police  reached the spot and initiated an inquiry to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.

Further details are awaited.

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Accident
Jalukbari
Betkuchi
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