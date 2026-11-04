Assam Strengthens Measures to Tackle Man-Monkey, Man-Elephant Conflicts

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In view of the growing instances of man-animal conflict in various parts of Assam, the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department has taken several key decisions to try and mitigate the problem.

At a high-level meeting held here on Tuesday, the department decided to address on priority both the man-elephant and man-monkey conflicts that are fast escalating into a socio-ecological and governance challenge across the state.

As part of the efforts to tackle the increasing menace of man-monkey conflict ravaging several areas, the department has decided to conduct modern scientific monkey census for the first time in four districts in the first phase.

The districts include Kamrup (Metro), Goalpara, Golaghat and Darrang districts where monkey census has never been conducted before.

Following submission of census report, appropriate decisions will be taken in addressing the issue.

According to official sources, measures such as sterilisation to curb their rapid population growth and transferring of simians to other states on demand would be taken up subsequently to mitigate the man-monkey conflict, which is resulting in loss of crops and other socio-ecological problems.

Similarly, as part of the efforts to mitigate the man-elephant conflict, the number of Gaja Mitra groups would be increased from 81 to 150.

Each comprising 8-10 individuals, the voluntary groups work at the grassroots to sensitise the people about the pachyderm behaviour, besides coordinating with the forest department.

But since the man-elephant conflict still persists, not only the number of Gaja Mitras would be enhanced, but three forest staff too would henceforth be part of each group.

Further, as the man-elephant conflict assumes serious proportions during the harvesting season when herds of wild elephants are often seen entering croplands and damaging standing groups, forest rangers have also been asked to mount special vigil and coordinate with Gaja Mitras.

Sources said vulnerable areas prone to the conflict would be given priority by the department.

As part of the government's mitigation efforts, district commissioners have been empowered to pay compensation within three days in case of crop loss to the affected farmers and to the next of the kin of deceased in case of death.

Meanwhile, the department has decided to issue need-based new licences for saw mills. These mills would be used to saw trees felled from commercial plantations, and not from forest areas.

Also, new licence would be issued by the department for sand, silt and boulder mining to 141 mahals.

Presided over by Forest Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, the meeting was attended by several senior officials of the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department.

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