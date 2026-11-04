Garima Saikia Garg to Undergo Specialized Counselling in Mumbai After Emotional Distress

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Garima Saikia Garg will be taken to Mumbai for specialised counselling and further treatment following emotional distress after the death of singer Zubeen Garg, a medical team at Nemcare Hospital has decided.

Announcing the decision at a press conference on Tuesday, Dr Hitesh Baruah said Garima was out of danger but continued to face difficulties with eating and sleeping. She was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after falling ill at an event at Assam Jatiya Bidyalay.

Dr Barua said the counselling process could take 15 to 20 days, while the treatment centre would be announced after further discussions. He appealed to people to avoid making requests to Garima and allow her to rest in a stress-free environment.

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