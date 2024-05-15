Assam: Stress on special measures to ensure elephant-human coexistence in Boko

A Correspondent

Boko: The Assam State Forest Department has taken special measures to ensure coexistence between wild elephants and humans.

It is to be mentioned that a herd of elephants, including calves, has been grazing in Dakuapara, Pakharapara, Chandmari, Sakhati, Mouman Tangabari, Jongakhuli, etc., villages, especially those connected with the reserve forest areas under the Singra Forest Range of West Kamrup Division, for the last few days.

When the herd of elephants entered the villages, the people had to spend sleepless nights. The villagers said that they cannot go to work as they earn their living by wages. They do not even go to their paddy fields because of wild elephants.

A state forest team, led by Ranger Bhargabh Hazarika, launched a mobile awareness unit to calm the situation. The unit has started a campaign with a microphone among the villages. Bhagabh Hazarika, the ranger of the Singra Range, said, "We visited shops, daily bazaar areas, Namghar, temples, schools, churches, etc., in the villages, and through the microphone, we raised awareness among the villagers about the consequences of human-elephant conflicts."

"Also, we urge the villagers to maintain distance from the wild elephant so that it will reduce conflicts and both humans and elephants can live without any losses," added Hazarika.

Hazarika also urged the villagers that even after wild elephants try to attack, people should maintain distance and inform the Forest Department so that, without any major incident, it can be avoided.

However, people from many villages are now under tension over damage to their banana gardens, rubber gardens, paddy fields, and betel nut gardens.

Villagers of the area suspected that the herd of elephants had been stuck in these specific places for the last few days because their corridors were blocked due to the extension works that were undergoing on NH 17. However, villagers urge the state government to find a solution for the wild elephants, so that they can go back to the forest.

Also Read: Assam: Herd of wild elephants creating terror among villagers (sentinelassam.com)