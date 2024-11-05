Assam: Supreme Court Directs Dispur to Ensure Proper Facilities in Matia Detention Camp

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Assam government to ensure that detention camps in the state have proper facilities within a month. The SC specifically mentioned the conditions at the Matia detention centre in Goalpara district, built at a cost of Rs 64 crore. The Matia transit camp is the country’s largest detention facility.

A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih was hearing a writ petition (criminal) (no. 234/2020) filed by petitioner Rajubala Das. The bench today directed the state authorities to visit the Matia detention camp, where persons with doubtful citizenship or those deemed foreigners by tribunals are detained. After perusing the report dated October 24, 2024, submitted by the team constituted by the Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA), the bench observed that the condition of the detention camp is far from being satisfactory.

“Even basic amenities are lacking, as can be seen from the detailed report submitted by the team constituted by the ASLSA. We direct the secretary in charge of the concerned department of the State of Assam to immediately make a visit to the Detention Camp, hold a meeting with all the concerned Authorities and ensure that all facilities are in place in the Detention Camp within a maximum period of one month from today. Even the Secretary of the ASLSA shall also be invited to attend the meeting. A comprehensive affidavit shall be filed by the Secretary of the concerned department of the State of Assam within a period of one month from today, which shall be considered on 9th December, 2024,” the bench stated.

As regards the aspect of deportation, Assistant Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj stated that an affidavit has been filed on behalf of the Union of India. The court is slated to hear the Union of India and the counsel for the petitioner on the aspect of deportation on December 9, 2024.

