Assam: Sushmita Goswami Concludes Three-Day Testimony in Zubeen Garg Trial

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Sushmita Goswami, an Assamese NRI from Singapore and a prime witness in Zubeen Garg's trial, completed her statement to the fast-track court today and expressed the hope that her evidence will help the court to identify the guilty and mete out punishment. Sushmita deposed before the fast-track court for the third day in a row today and provided all the videos captured on her phone on that fateful day, September 19, last year.

After coming out of the court, Sushmita told the media, "I have given three days of statements and evidence before the court. I hope that the videos and statements I have provided will help ensure justice for Zubeen da. I have provided vivid descriptions. My videos have geo-tags, time stamps and geo-location, which I believe will help the court to determine where Zubeen da was at any particular time on that day. The SIT has also taken all the evidence and compiled a very strong case from it. All my statements were given over three days. I have given the same statements to the Singapore Police, the Singapore court, the court here and the SIT. We have lots of videos captured on our phones, and I hope these will help the court to punish the guilty and provide justice to Zubeen da."

In response to a question, Sushmita said, "On the day of the incident, the first call for medical assistance was made from my phone. The air ambulance and the Coast Guard were alerted. After the incident, the Singapore Police confiscated our phones and took all the evidence on them. The widely circulated video on social media did not capture the final moments of the unfortunate incident."

She went on to say that the situation was chaotic and dramatic. "None of us Assamese NRIs in Singapore were aware of Zubeen da's health condition. Otherwise, we would have cancelled the yacht outing. Even if I had known that day, I would have been the first to prevent Zubeen da from going to the yacht party. We were all in trauma after the incident," she said, adding that the organisers had a responsibility to make them aware of the gravity of Zubeen's illness, especially his epilepsy.

Regarding the questions asked in court, Sushmita said, "I cannot divulge all the details, but I was asked lots of questions and cross-examined over the three days of my testimony. The matter is sub-judice, and it is for the court to determine if there was any conspiracy."

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