Assam: Suspected Bangladeshi national arrested for allegedly living under false identity

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: An incident involving a suspected Bangladeshi national who had allegedly been living under a false identity for several years has come to light in Upper Assam. A Bangladeshi national accused of involvement in a criminal incident that took place in Bangladesh in 1990 was arrested by Dergaon Police on Wednesday night.

According to information available, the individual, identified as Masuk Mia, had been residing at Majgaon, near Naharani in Dergaon, and was reportedly engaged in the timber business. Acting on information provided by some alert residents, a police team led by Basanta Saikia, officer-in-charge of the Dergaon police station, detained the suspect and brought him to the station for questioning.

According to Golaghat Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka, the accused, Masuk Mia, alias Masuk Ahmed, had allegedly changed his name and was living in the area under the identity of Faruk Ahmed.

Police suspect that several documents, including his voter ID card and Aadhaar Card, contain forged information, as he had allegedly concealed his actual identity while residing in Assam. Police further stated that the accused had admitted to entering and leaving India several times and had been living in different parts of the country for a long period using forged documents and a false identity.

According to reports, the Bangladeshi national was allegedly involved in a murder case in Bangladesh.

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