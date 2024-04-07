Assam: Suspended SP Raj Mohan Ray dismissed from service

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: In a rare instance of strict disciplinary action, the Assam government has dismissed the then Superintendent of Police (SP) of Darrang district, Raj Mohan Ray, from service. He was under suspension and out on bail granted by the court following his arrest in the sensational murder of a minor girl at Dhula in the Darrang district.

This was informed by Assam DGP GP Singh on his official X handle. "In pursuance of the policy of zero tolerance towards malpractices in @assampolice, Raj Mohan Ray, APS, the then Superintendent of Police Darrang, has been awarded the penalty of "dismissal from service, which shall ordinarily be disqualification for future employment," on April 1, 2024, by the government of Assam," DGP Singh mentioned in his comment.

Mention may be made here that on May 11, 2022, a minor girl working as domestic help in the rented residence of SSB jawan Krishna Kamal Barua at Dhula was found lying dead under mysterious circumstances. Allegedly, the then officer in charge of Dhula Police Station, Sub Inspector Utpal Bora, tried to term the death as a case of suicide and even took Rs 5 lakh from the accused, Krishna Kamal Barua, to botch the investigation.

Taking serious note of this sensational murder case, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the house of the victim girl on August 11, 2022, and ordered the CID to conduct a high-level inquiry. On the same evening, the then SP of Darrang Raj Mohan Ray and Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) Rupam Phukan were placed under suspension. The accused SSB jawan, Krishna Kamal Barua, and the then officer in charge of Dhula Police were earlier arrested. As per the direction of the Chief Minister, the CID had registered a case at the CID Police Station, vide case number 20/2022, under Section 120(B)/420/218 of the IPC, read with Section 7(b)/8(1)(i) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988. During the course of the investigation, the CID arrested both suspended Superintendent of Police Raj Mohan Ray and Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) Rupam Phukan, Circle Officer of Pub Mangaldai Revenue Circle Ashirwad Hazarika, and three doctors, namely Dr. Ajanta Bordoloi, Dr. Arun Deka, and Dr. Anupam Sarma.

