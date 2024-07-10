Assam government shuffles IAS and ACS officers in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The state government shuffled its IAS and ACS-level officers today. To this effect, the personnel department issued a notification.

According to the notification, Masanda Magdalin Pertin, IAS, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department, Mission Director, Assam Skill Development Mission, and MD, ASRLM (addl.) is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Panchayat & Rural Development Department, and MD, ASRLM as an additional charge. She is relieved from the charge of MD, Assam Skill Development Mission.

Md. Hanif Noorani, ACS, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Transport Department and Director, Inland Water Transport, Assam, is transferred and posted as Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Department and MD, Assam Skill Development Mission and Registrar, Assam Skill University as additional charges.

Rituparna Chakraborty, ACS Additional Director, Assam Administrative Staff College and Registrar, Assam Skill University (addl.), is relieved from the additional charge of Registrar, Assam Skill University.

