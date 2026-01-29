Assam: Swami Vivekanand University of Kokrajhar Bags Honour

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Swami Vivekanand University (SVU) of Kokrajhar has been awarded the Best Emerging University in North East by the Indian Achievers’ Forum at the International Seminar on Innovative Educational Practices recently held in New Delhi. The prestigious honour was formally received by the University’s Chancellor, Dr. Ajay Karna, on behalf of the institution. The award recognises SVU’s dedication to quality higher education, fostering innovation, promoting skill-based learning, and aligning academic programs with industry requirements.

