Assam targets 10 lakh MT annual fish production by 2030-31

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam has set an ambitious target of doubling its annual fish production from the current 5.54 lakh metric tonnes (MT) to 10 lakh MT by 2030-31, with a renewed focus on scientific aquaculture, modern infrastructure and technology-driven fish farming.

The state Fisheries Department also aims to increase annual per capita fish consumption to 20 kg, double farmers’ income and generate more rural employment through fisheries and allied activities.

According to departmental data, Assam’s fish production has recorded steady growth over the past five years, rising from 4.17 lakh MT in 2021-22 to 5.54 lakh MT in 2025-26, an increase of approximately 33 per cent. Fish seed production also increased from 18,219 million in 2021-22 to 20,389 million in 2025-26, registering a growth of nearly 12 per cent.

Per capita annual fish availability in the state rose from 12.18 kg in 2021-22 to 15.27 kg in 2025-26, reflecting improved domestic production and availability. Assam is currently ranked fourth among inland states in fish production and second in fish seed production.

Despite the increase in production, the state continues to import fish from other parts of the country to meet domestic demand. Departmental figures indicate that Assam imported 20,073 MT of fish in 2019-20, while imports stood at 12,829 MT in 2020-21. Imports subsequently increased to 22,731 MT in 2021-22 and 26,430 MT in 2022-23. The state imported 18,240.83 MT in 2023-24, 20,925.61 MT in 2024-25 and 20,623.56 MT in 2025-26.

The imported fish mainly comes from Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar, highlighting the continuing gap between local production and demand.

With fish forming an integral part of the traditional diet of Assam’s population, the state offers a substantial domestic market for fish farmers and entrepreneurs. The fisheries sector also provides livelihood security to traditional fisherfolk, rural households and small-scale entrepreneurs, while helping reduce dependence on agriculture alone.

To bridge the demand-supply gap, the department is emphasising a transition from traditional practices to scientific aquaculture, including the adoption of artificial intelligence-based and data-driven technologies. Strengthening institutional support, modernising fisheries infrastructure and promoting research and development are among the key strategies being pursued to improve productivity and sustainability.

The department’s major functions include increasing fish and quality fish seed production through optimum utilisation of available resources, implementing state and central government schemes, promoting fisheries-related research, collecting and analysing statistical data, preparing project reports and providing extension services to fish farmers, fishermen and fisheries entrepreneurs.

The department’s priorities up to 2030-31 also include strengthening livelihood opportunities, encouraging entrepreneurship, expanding rural employment and facilitating the transfer of modern technologies to grassroots-level fish farmers.

The proposed expansion is expected to strengthen Assam’s blue economy, improve food security, enhance rural incomes and reduce dependence on fish supplies from other states. Achieving the 10-lakh-MT target, however, will require sustained investment, improved productivity, quality fish seed availability and effective implementation of scientific fish farming practices across the state.

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