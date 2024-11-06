Assam: Tea Board Issues Notice to 2,284 Companies Defaulting on Export Returns

113 tea companies from Assam are in the list

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Tea Board of India has issued notices to as many as 2,284 tea companies of the country, including those in Assam, for non-submission of online monthly export returns for the financial year 2023-24. The Tea Board has asked the companies to submit their export returns every month mandatorily, failing which it will initiate necessary action as per the provisions.

India exports tea, including Assam tea, abroad. The Tea Board has noticed that as many as 2284 exporters registered under it did not submit their export returns to it in the last financial year. As many as 113 tea companies from Assam are in the list of 2284 registered exporters that did not submit their export returns to the Tea Board of India.

According to a notice issued by the Tea Board of India, as per Clause No. 30 of the Tea (Distribution & Export) Control Order, 2005, every business licensee registered with Tea Board must submit monthly export returns through the online portal https://onlineapps.teaboard.gov.in/ of Tea Board every month. However, it is noticed that many registered exporters of tea have failed to comply with the above provision for the financial year 2023-24, thereby contravening the provision of Clause 30 of the Tea (Distribution & Export) Control Order, 2005, in relation to submission of information or returns by the business licensee.

“It is, therefore, directed to submit the online monthly export returns mandatorily every month, failing which necessary action shall be initiated by the Tea Board as per the provisions of the Tea (Distribution & Export) Control Order, 2005,” the notice said.

