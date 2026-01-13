Assam: Tea exports register a rising trend

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The volume of Indian tea exports increased in 2025, as compared to the earlier year. In addition to the increase in volume, the eleven months of 2025 (from January to November) saw a marked hike in prices.

According to a report of the Tea Board, India, a total volume of 254.19 million kg was exported in the period of 2025 mentioned, with a unit price of Rs 300.32 per kg. In the period from January to November 2024, a total of 233.97 million kg of tea was exported, with a unit price of Rs 277.10 per kg. This shows that not only the volume of exports but also the prices per unit fetched were higher in 2025. The volume of exports increased by 8.64% and the unit price rose by 8.38% in 2025, as compared to 2024.

In calendar year 2024, India exported 256.17 million kg of tea, with a unit price of Rs 279.79. In 2023, the volume of tea exports was 231.69 million kg, with Rs 265.91 per kg fetched. This reveals a gradual rise in both the volume of exports and the unit price of tea fetched over the past few years.

Also Read: India exported 228.5 million kg of tea from Jan to Oct, 2025