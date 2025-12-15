India exported 228.5 million kg of tea from Jan to Oct, 2025

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A total of 228.52 million kg of tea was exported from India in the period between January and October 2025, which was somewhat higher than the tea exported during the same period in the past year. By comparison, India exported 214.64 million kg from January to October 2024.

According to the Tea Board of India’s latest report on region-wise tea exports during 2025 (January to October), the North India zone exported the highest quantity of 153.22 million kg. Significantly, the tea exported from Assam is included in the North India zone.

In the period under consideration, the South India zone exported a total of 75.30 million kg of tea.

As of October 2025, the total quantity of tea exported from the country as a whole comes to 228.52 million kg, with a unit price of Rs 301.20 per kg. Comparatively, the North India zone garnered higher prices for the tea exported than the South India zone. While tea exported from the North India zone fetched Rs 323.68 per kg, the South India zone managed to get Rs 255.43 per kg. In the year 2024, India exported tea to the tune of 256.17 million kg with a unit price of Rs 279.79 per kg of tea. This year, as of October, the quantity as well as the price fetched is higher than that of 2024.

