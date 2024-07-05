Assam: Tea produced by BLFs in Lakhimpur fetched highest prices at auctions in June

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Tea produced by bought leaf factories (BLF) in Lakhimpur district fetched the highest average prices at auctions in June, with an average price of Rs 278.24 per kg fetched for a kilogram of CTC tea. This was revealed in a report by the Tea Board of India titled 'District-wise average prices of BLF factories for the month of June 2024'.

The report comprises statistics on tea prices produced by BLF in 17 districts in Assam. Tea in the state is produced by both big garden factories and BLFs, who buy green leaf from mainly small tea growers to produce their teas.

According to the report, Lakhimpur district fetched the highest average tea prices at auctions in June, with an average price of Rs 278.24 per kg fetched for a kilogram of CTC tea, while tea produced by BLFs in Karimganj fetched the lowest average price of Rs 135.83 per kg.

The average price fetched in auctions for a kilogram of tea produced by BLFs in the remaining districts: Sivasagar--Rs 267.67 per kg; Cachar--Rs 265.08 per kg; Jorhat--Rs 256.44 per kg; Dibrugarh--Rs 244.59 per kg; Bongaigaon--Rs 231.86 per kg; Udalguri--Rs 231.31 per kg; Karbi Anglong--Rs 227.64; Nagaon--Rs 210.46 per kg; Biswanath--Rs 197.97 per kg; Tinsukia--Rs 179.46 per kg; Sonitpur--Rs 179.32 per kg; Goalpara--Rs 174.82 per kg; Golaghat--Rs 160.57 per kg; Kokrajhar--Rs 149.91 per kg; and Darrang--Rs 149.17 for every kg of CTC tea.

The Tea Board collects data from tea auction centres on district-wise average prices of tea fetched in auctions every month. After collating the data, the board prepares a report on the prices of tea produced in BLFs in different districts in the state.

In the report, the prices of CTC tea produced by BLFs in Changlang and West Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh are also included. The average price of tea produced in Changlang fetched Rs 104.06 per kg, while that of West Siang fetched an average price of Rs 151.24 per kg at auctions.

