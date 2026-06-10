Assam tea production registers an increase in April 2026

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Despite concerns over climate change, tea production in the state during April has shown an increasing trend. Assam produced 55.41 million kg of tea in April 2026, with an increase of 13.92 million kg over the tea production in April 2025. As per estimates of tea production in April 2026, of the 55.41 million kg produced in the state, big growers accounted for 25.29 million kg. On the other hand, small growers produced 30.12 million kg.

Notably, Assam produced 41.49 million kg of tea in April 2025. Of this figure, 21.58 million kg were produced by big growers, and the remaining 19.91 million kg were produced by small tea growers.

As per the Tea Board, India, the country as a whole, produced 104.28 million kg of tea in April 2026. Of the 104.28 million kg, the production of CTC was 91.57 million kg, Orthodox 11.17 million kg and Green tea 1.54 million kg.

In this calendar year, from January to April, the country produced 201.89 million kg of tea, including Assam’s share of 73.80 million kg.

Also Read: Restarting small tea gardens: A livelihood perspective