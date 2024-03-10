Assam: Tea waste ordered to be sold through e-auction from April 1

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a move aimed at utilizing tea waste, instead of throwing it away, tea manufacturers in the state have been directed to dispose of their tea waste by selling their waste through electronic auctions starting April 1, 2024.

Regarding this direction, Tea Board India issued a circular stating that the circular will be applicable for other tea-producing states, besides the state of Assam.

The circular states that, as per Para 3A of the Tea (Waste) Control Order, 1959, there shall be a minimum volume of tea waste and made tea at the ratio of 2:100 kg when processed out of tea leaves, buds, and tender stems of the plant Camellia Sinensis (L) O Kuntze.

The said provision was challenged by certain stakeholders in the Hon'ble High Court of Madras, and as of date, the minimum percentage of tea waste to be generated during the manufacturing process of tea is 0.2% instead of the 2% envisaged in the order.

In this context, it is pertinent to mention that the generation of tea waste in a judicious manner is directly proportional to the manufacturing of quality tea, and accordingly, all tea manufacturers are advised to ensure the generation of tea waste in a manner leading to the production of quality tea and not limit it to the extent of the minimum stipulated percentage, i.e., 0.2% for the sake of declaration. This will enable the Indian tea to achieve high-quality equipment to the international standard in a constant manner.

At present, tea waste is being utilized as raw material for producing instant tea, biofertilizer, and caffeine. However, in order to streamline the usage of tea waste, the Board is in the process of allowing tea waste to be used only for the production of instant tea or for export purposes. Tea waste other than for export and for the manufacturing of instant tea should either be destroyed or composted by the manufacturers. The necessary amendment proposal of the Tea (Waste) Control Order, 1959, in this respect, shall be made soon to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The Tea Board, after examining the issue, has also decided to channel the sale of entire tea waste through electronic auctions. Accordingly, all the producers have been requested to offer tea waste generated by them entirely through auction, effective April 1, 2024. The unsold waste should be destroyed or composted without fail; it was mentioned in the circular.

Assam produces 50% of the total tea produced in the country, making it the largest producer of tea. In the last financial year of 2022-23, Assam produced 698.38 million kg of tea. Of this, a quantity of 363.66 million kg was produced by big growers, and the remaining 334.72 million kg was produced by small growers.

