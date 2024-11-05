Assam: Team from IIT Madras Arrives in State to Inspect Jal Jeevan Mission Schemes

Staff reporter

Guwahati: The standard of work implemented under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Assam is set to come under intense scrutiny by teams from the Centre for Urbanization, Buildings, and Environment (CUBE), which is a joint initiative of IIT Madras and the Government of Tamil Nadu. The teams have arrived in Assam and already started evaluating the set standards of work under JJM from November 2.

After evaluating the implemented works, the teams will compile and submit a report to the government with their observations and suggestive course corrections, if any are needed. These observations are expected to provide insights and data for better decision-making by the state authorities to ensure sustainable and long-term supply of drinking water to the rural population in Assam.

There have been allegations of poor quality of work in the implementation of the JJM schemes in the state. In fact, the state government has temporarily suspended all activities under JJM from October 5, 2024. The suspension was prompted by concerns over quality issues, delayed project completions, and project management issues. The evaluation and resultant report by the team from Tamil Nadu is expected to address these issues and pave the way for the completion of the ongoing schemes.

A total of 10 inspection teams from CUBE, comprising 20 experts, have started evaluating the standard of work in JJM schemes across all districts of the state. The teams are interacting with various stakeholders, as well as beneficiaries in the villages covered by the mission.

The teams are slated to submit a detailed report on the condition of the work completed under JJM Assam within 15 days of the completion of the field survey.

