Assam: Team from SIT heads to Mumbai to collect past medical records of Zubeen

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team comprising members of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Additional SP (CID) and Additional Investigation Officer (SIT) Moramee Das, is headed for Mumbai to search for and collect legendary artiste Zubeen Garg’s past medical records. The team intends to gather key information related to the artist’s health condition during an earlier bout of illness, when he was rushed to Mumbai for special treatment.

According to sources, Zubeen Garg had undergone treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai in 2020 after suffering from a medical condition. The SIT team will question the doctors who treated him at the time to obtain detailed medical information and an understanding of his health condition then.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the SIT quizzed accused Siddharth Sharma’s brother, Deepak Sharma, regarding the details of property owned by Siddharth.

The SIT, on the second day today, took the statement of Chakrapani Parashar, a talk show host with his own channel. Parashar submitted video clippings of his last interview with Zubeen. He has been summoned by the SIT again on Wednesday in order to record his statement in court.

The SIT also questioned Parashar about the people he interviewed post Zubeen’s death, especially Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, a musician who played with Zubeen and was present during the yacht trip on the fateful day in Singapore on September 19, 2025. Zubeen met his unusual and untimely death during the yacht trip after he went swimming in the waters off an island there that day.

