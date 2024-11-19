Assam: Teen drug addicts increasing despite crusade against menace in state

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Despite the ongoing crusade against the drug menace in Assam, addiction among the teenagers is on the rise in the state.

According to a survey conducted in 2011, the state had an estimated 3.50 lakh teenage drug addicts. And the number has increased to around five lakh now. With the increase in the number of teenaged drug addicts, the number of rehabilitation centres in the state is also rising fast. According to sources, in 2021 the state had around 100 rehabilitation centres, and the number has increased to around 300 now. Most of the rehabilitation centres are run by private parties.

The seizure of big assignments of drugs in the bordering districts in Assam is almost a regular affair. At the same time, the seizure of drugs leading to the arrest of peddlers from every nook and corner of the state is also a daily affair.

According to official sources, the police seized 7,206 kg of heroin, 445 kg of brown sugar, 60 lakh yaba tablets, and other drugs from 2016 to July 2024. The police arrested around 20,000 peddlers and dealers during this period.

A police official said, “We seize drugs in huge quantities, leading to arrests almost every day. Despite that, the menace is not on the wane. We seize drugs and arrest peddlers from lanes and bye-lanes every day. The small-time peddlers are the ones who have been supplying drugs to the teenagers, including school-goers and school dropouts, in the state.”

The police officer further said, “What is significant is that almost 90 percent of the small-time drug peddlers, who have been out to addict the young generation, are from a particular community. These people have chosen this as one of their ventures to mint money. Women from the particular community are also actively engaged in this notorious business.”

The police officer also said, “The government has been waging its war against drugs from its end. At the same time, it augurs well for the parents to keep an eye on what their children do.”

Also Read: Guwahati: Unidentified Body Found Under Khanapara Flyover, Suspected Drug Overdose