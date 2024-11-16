Guwahati: Unidentified Body Found Under Khanapara Flyover, Suspected Drug Overdose

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: An unidentified body of a man was discovered on Friday morning beneath the Khanapara flyover, sending shockwaves through the area. The Basista police arrived promptly at the scene after being informed by locals and recovered the body for further investigation. While the deceased man's identity remains unknown at the time of reporting, initial assessments by officials suggest a possible drug overdose as the cause of death. However, the exact cause is yet to be determined pending a post-mortem examination. The Khanapara flyover's underbelly has long been notorious for illicit drug activity, raising concerns that the area continues to serve as a hotspot for substance abuse and illegal trade. Residents have expressed growing unease about the escalating drug menace and are urging authorities to intensify surveillance in the area to prevent further incidents.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the deceased and ascertain the circumstances leading to his death. Further updates are awaited as the investigation unfolds.

