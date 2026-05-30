Assam: Tezpur Litchi Fest to highlight indigenous names of varieties

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TEZPUR: In a significant move to promote Tezpur's world-famous litchis and preserve local identity, a decision was taken to assign indigenous Assamese names to 10 varieties of litchis grown in the region. The decision was taken at an important meeting held today at the conference hall of the District Commissioner's office ahead of the second annual Tezpur Litchi Festival scheduled to be held on June 6 and June 7.

The meeting was chaired by Sonitpur District Commissioner and chairman of the Tezpur Litchi Festival Celebration Committee Ananda Kumar Das in the presence of agricultural scientists, officials, litchi growers, entrepreneurs, educationists and representatives of various organisations.

Scientists informed the gathering that around 15 varieties of litchis are available in Tezpur. Among them, five GI-tagged varieties - Bombaiya, Bilati, Elachi, Sahi and Piyaji - cannot be renamed. However, the remaining varieties, including Kath Bombai, Green Bilati, Rongiya and China-3, may soon receive Assamese names based on their taste, colour, size and characteristics.

A committee has been formed to finalise suitable indigenous names for the litchi varieties.

Speaking at the meeting, Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava announced that the government would soon launch a "Ghar Ghar Litchi" scheme under which improved litchi saplings would be planted in households across the district.

The upcoming festival is expected to witness participation of more than 50 exhibitors, around 30 farmers and farmer producer organisations, along with several domestic and international buyers. Technical sessions, cultural programmes, orchard visits and workshops on GI tagging of additional litchi varieties will also be organised as part of the festival.

Also Read: Assam: Tezpur Litchi Festival-2026 to showcase region’s GI-tagged litchi