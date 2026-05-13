Assam: Tezpur Litchi Festival-2026 to showcase region’s GI-tagged litchi

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: With the aim of promoting the significance and uniqueness of Tezpur's famed litchi at the national and international levels, the second edition of the Tezpur Litchi Festival-2026 will be held on June 6 and 7 with an elaborate two-day programme at the Tezpur District Library premises.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on Tuesday at the conference hall of Prashanti Lodge under the Tourism Department in Tezpur in the presence of representatives from various sectors.

The festival, which was successfully launched last year through the initiative of local young entrepreneurs and litchi growers with support from the district administration, Agriculture Department, and Tourism Department, received an encouraging response from the public and stakeholders alike.

A working committee comprising officials from different departments and local entrepreneurs has been formed for the smooth conduct of the festival.

The two-day festival will feature special programmes for students, cultural performances by artistes, exhibitions, and the sale of fresh litchis and processed litchi products, orchard visits, and outdoor recreational activities. Visitors will also get the opportunity to purchase fresh litchis directly from farmers at the orchards.

To create awareness among the younger generation and encourage the development of litchi cultivation as a sustainable industry, the organizers have also decided to involve a school as a special partner in the festival.

It may be noted that Tezpur's renowned litchi has already received the GI Tag and has also been specially praised by PM Narendra Modi. The meeting also decided to invite CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to formally inaugurate the second edition of the festival.

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