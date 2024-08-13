Assam: Thana-Level Nagarik Committees in state to be reconstructed

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Keeping in mind the new criminal laws in force, the changing nature of crimes and emerging technologies, and the increasing expectations of citizens, the Assam government has decided to reconstruct the Thana-Level Nagarik Committees (TLNCs). In this regard, the Home Department has issued a notification.

TLNC will be restructured under Section 11 of the Assam Police Act, 2007 as Community Liaison Groups (CLGs), with the objective of establishing an effective public-police interface to ensure smoother delivery of public services and to build mutual trust in policing matters. Each TLNC will have one chairman, a member secretary, an invited member, ex-officio members, and nominated members.

According to the notification, some of the roles and responsibilities of TLNCs were given as follows:

(i) TLNC will act as an interface, providing a crucial bridge between the police and the public during any law-and-order situation, facilitating communication and cooperation to maintain peace and order; (ii) TLNC will act as an interface, providing valuable information about criminals, bad characters, and other suspicious activities to the police, aiding in crime prevention and investigation efforts; (iii) TLNC will serve as an interface between police, the general public, and voluntary organizations like Childline, Sishu Mitra, and other NGOs that offer counselling and rehabilitation services to children and women victims of crime. This collaboration shall provide comprehensive support and care for victims, promoting their recovery and well-being; (iv) TLNCs will use various public forums, including the media, to push forward concerns about police actions in matters of national security and public good, as well as other issues pertaining to societal interests; (v) TLNC will take initiatives to create public awareness on important social and legal issues like human trafficking, drug abuse, witch-hunting, domestic violence, violence against women and children, child marriages, care and maintenance of parents and senior citizens, alcoholism, tobacco control, juvenile justice, cybercrime, misuse of social media, unscrupulous financial companies, and other such institutions.

The TLNCs will create awareness about the availability of various services and assist in documentation and delivery, including (i) Passport Verification: TLNC will assist in expediting the verification process for passport applications by coordinating with the relevant police personnel; (ii) Character Verification: TLNC will facilitate the process of character verification required for various purposes such as employment, education, and other official needs. They will extend their support to ensure that the verification is thorough and completed within the stipulated time.

Also read: Assam Police and BSF vigil is foiling infiltration attempts: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (sentinelassam.com)