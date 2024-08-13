Assam Police and BSF vigil is foiling infiltration attempts: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today said that full vigilance is being maintained by the Assam Police and BSF at the Assam-Bangladesh border and that several infiltration attempts have been foiled. At the same time, AASU and AGP said that nobody, whether they are Hindus or Muslims, should be allowed into Assam.

The CM said, “Following the situation in Bangladesh, Assam Police personnel are on vigil 24x7 along with personnel of the BSF to maintain the tranquility and sanctity of our international border with Bangladesh. Today in the wee hours, at 1.30 AM, four Bangladeshis attempted to enter India through the Karimganj sector at the Indo-Bangla border. Police effectively intervened at the zero point and promptly repelled them, preventing their unauthorized entry.”

On Saturday night also, seven Bangladeshis tried to enter Assam through Dhubri district’s border village, Bhogdanga, but the BSF thwarted their attempt by making them understand that their attempt to enter Assam was foolhardy and sent them back.

The CM also said, “In Dhubri, Karimganj, and Cachar, the BSF and Assam Police are doing their duty day and night so that no Bangaldeshis can enter Assam’s territory. I appreciate their sincere service to Assam and the nation.”

Meanwhile, AASU president Utpal Sarma said that if Hindus, being a minority in Bangladesh, are facing problems, the United Nations should intervene. India, being a neighbouring country, can arrange for their security diplomatically. He said that Bangladeshis should not enter Assam on the pretext of the civil war that is going on in the neighbouring country. He added that there should not be a repetition of 1947 and 1971, when lakhs of refugees from Bangladesh took shelter in Assam.

AGP president Atul Bora said that, whether Hindus or Muslims, Assam will no longer bear the burden of Bangladeshis. Already, Assam is bearing a lot of the burden of such Bangladeshis. Although it is humanitarian to help people in distress, the government of India should find a way of helping these people. Rehabilitation of such people in Assam will not be acceptable, he said. Already, the Chief Minister has assured that nobody will be able to enter Assam as the security forces are keeping full vigil on the borders, he added.

On the other hand, an Assam Jatiya Parishad team visited several border outpost areas along the Assam-Bangladesh border and took stock of the vigilance mounted by security forces in the border areas.

