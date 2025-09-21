Pall of Gloom Envelops Entire Assam as State Mourns Zubeen Garg’s Demise

Zubeen’s body brought to Delhi, on way to Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The mortal remains of cultural icon of Assam, Zubeen Garg, arrived in New Delhi at midnight. The body is on its way to Guwahati. It will arrive at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in the wee hours on September 21.

A pall of gloom descended on Assam, where people from all walks of life came out to pay tributes to soulful singer Zubeen Garg amidst a spontaneous bandh today. From the airport the body will be taken to the Kahilipara residence of the singer before taking it to the Sarusajai Stadium for the public to pay tributes.

Before leaving for New Delhi, the Chief Minister inspected all arrangements done at the Sarusajai Stadium and said, "We have not yet decided the place of cremation of the singer. The people of Jorhat are keen to host the cremation of Garg in Jorhat. The Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) is also making such a request. We'll decide it tomorrow after a discussion with the singer's family members. I hope the mortal remains of the singer will arrive in Guwahati by tomorrow morning. For an hour, we'll keep the body with his family. I appeal to all not to visit the residence during that period so as to let the bereaved family pay tribute to their beloved."

The entire state wore a silence during the bandh. In the evening, the grieving people took out silent processions here and there to pay respects to the singer.

