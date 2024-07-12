Assam: Three dead, two missing as boat capsizes in Goalpara district

A Correspondent

BOKO: In a tragic incident, five youths drowned when a country boat capsized in a water body at Simlitola Nayapara Crematorium Ghat in the Goalpara district on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred when a country boat capsized in a body of water. The boat was reportedly carrying 10-15 passengers returning from a cremation ceremony. The locals have identified the deceased as Manjit Saha, Jeet Malakar, and Sujan Malakar. Two others, Gaurang Malakar and Uday Sarkar, remain untraced as search efforts continue.

According to an eyewitness account, the boat lost control and overturned just before reaching the shore. Residents immediately launched a search and rescue operation, recovering three bodies from the water. As of late Thursday evening, neither the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) nor the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had arrived at the scene. Local volunteers are continuing the search for the two missing individuals.

Also Read: Assam: Boat Capsizes In Barpeta; Minor Boy Goes Missing (sentinelassam.com)