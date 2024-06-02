Assam: Three more deaths in Barak Valley; NDRF team airlifted from Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Even as the flood situation has seen a slight improvement in some parts of the state, the situation still remains critical in Barak Valley, where three more people died today, one each in Hailakandi, Karimganj and Cachar districts.

To deal with the flood situation in the Barak Valley, an additional team from the first battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was airlifted from Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport to Silchar Airport in the Cachar district of Assam. The water levels of the Kopili River, Barak River, Katakhal River, and Kushiyara River are still flowing above the danger mark.

Elsewhere in the state, the flood situation remained unchanged, with over 6 lakh people in 597 villages in 25 districts affected by the ravaging flood waters.

Meanwhile, in response to the ongoing flood situation in Barak Valley in Assam, an additional team from the first Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to the region. The team was airlifted from Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport to Silchar Airport in the Cachar district of Assam. This deployment is in addition to the NDRF team already stationed in the region. The first battalion of NDRF is undertaking regular flood rescue operations in the state. It has been assisting the district and state administration in the flood-affected areas.

The proactive measures are intended to provide immediate assistance and support to manage and mitigate the effects of the flooding in Barak Valley.

On the other hand, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army organized a comprehensive joint training for flood relief operations in Tinsukia district. The training was conducted to ensure pre-preparedness and synergy between the responders of Army and civil administrations.

In the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, heavy damage was sustained by the infrastructure of APDCL. Around 1603 electricity poles were damaged, along with several transformers. However, a majority have already been restored. The NDRF, SDRF, Police, Fire, and Emergency Services (F&ES), and local administration are engaged in rescue operations in many flood-hit areas.

