Assam: Flood situation grim in Barak Valley

Silchar: The situation regarding flooding in the southern region of Assam took a significant turn on Thursday. While rain seemed to keep pouring down, flooding was seen in more and more cities and villages. Additionally, several dykes were breached or were not operating as intended. The water level of the Barak Valley maintained a steady upward trend on Wednesday and currently it was flowing at 21.38 metres, much higher than the danger level.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate Rohan Kumar Jha issued an order clamping 144 Cr.PC at the sensitive site of Bethukandi sluice gate to prevent potential disaster as well as damage to the dyke. The order specifically underlined the sensitivity of the Bethukandi sluice gate area as it mentioned that there was an intentional breach in 2022 by miscreants resulting catastrophic deluge in Silchar town. The possibility of a similar incident this year could not be ruled out, the order indicated.

Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika visited Karimganj, another flood ravaged district on Thursday. Earlier in the day Hazarika inspected the sinking zone at Tarapur Shibbari Road area of Silchar town on Silchar Kalain Road. The district administration had already restricted the movement of vehicles except two wheelers as water from the Barak river had started to flow on the road.

Hazarika said, four dykes in Karimganj were breached and his department had taken all sorts of steps to repair on urgency basis. He said, Hazarika informed that he had asked the concerned officials to proactively work and take all preventive measures including placing of geo bags to ensure the safety of people.

The Minister visited the Gandhai village of Nilambazar in Karimganj and inspected the flood situation. Villagers were facing the problem due to overflow of Longai River.

He had directed the engineers and officers of the WRD to assure safety. Additionally the district administration were asked to provide all necessary assistance to the sufferers.

